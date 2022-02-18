 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Former President Trump took classified items to Mar-a-Lago, National Archives says

Former President Donald Trump reportedly stored classified documents at Mar-a-Lago

By Herb Scribner
Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).
Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. The 15 boxes of stored documents at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago residence contained national security documents and classified information, The Associated Press reports.
John Raoux, Associated Press

The 15 boxes of stored documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago residence contained national security documents and classified information, The Associated Press reports.

What they found: The National Archives and Record Administration said it found the security documents at Mar-a-Lago, according to The Hill.

  • The NARA made plans to transfer the boxes from Mar-A-Lago in January.

Why it matters: “All 15 of those boxes should have been handed over to the National Archives directly from the White House once Trump left office in January 2021, as required by law,” according to CNBC.

What they said: “NARA has identified items marked as classified national security information within the boxes,” National Archivist David Ferriero wrote in the letter, per The Hill.

  • “Because NARA identified classified information in the boxes, NARA staff has been in communication with the Department of Justice.”

What’s next: The NARA said it was still processing the documents, according to CNN.

  • The process will likely finish by Feb. 25, per CNN.

