A Wyoming school bus driver is accused of DUI with kids on a school bus

Wyoming police arrested a school bus driver on suspicion of driving under the influence

By Herb Scribner
A school bus in Wyoming.
A school bus makes its way down a dusty road in Wamsutter, Wyo., on April 14, 2005. A Wyoming school bus driver was arrested this week on suspicion of driving a school bus full of high school children while under the influence, The Cheyenne Post reports.
Laura Rauch, Associated Press

A Wyoming school bus driver was arrested this week on suspicion of driving a school bus full of high school children while under the influence, The Cheyenne Post reports.

  • Police suspected the driver had an open container of alcohol, too.

What happened: The Wyoming High Patrol received a report that a school bus wasn’t staying within its lanes.

  • A trooper pulled over the bus and arrested the driver, David Williams, per The Cheyenne Post.
  • Williams was booked into a jail in Goshen County, Wyoming, but he is no longer there.

What they’re saying: “He was very aggressive when he was being arrested,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said, according to Wyoming News Now. “He’s a mean drunk, quite frankly.”

  • “We don’t tolerate it at all, and we certainly don’t tolerate a bus driver doing this,” he said.

What happened next: Williams was reportedly put on paid leave after it was discovered he picked up about 40 children on the school bus while drunk, according to Wyoming News Now.

The end result: School officials from South High School and East High School students sent another driver to keep the students safe, according to US News and World Report.

  • “We will be readdressing the importance of student safety with all of our transportation personnel,” Superintendent Margaret Crespo said in a statement Thursday, according to US News and World Report.

