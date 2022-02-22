The tension between Russia and Ukraine reached new levels over the weekend as Russia sent troops into regions of Ukraine, signaling a full invasion may soon be underway.

Here are the latest updates on the situation.

White House calls Russian moves on Ukraine an invasion

The White House is now calling Russian moves on Ukraine an invasion, setting the stage for strong sanctions from the United States, according to The Associated Press.

“We think this is, yes, the beginning of an invasion, Russia’s latest invasion into Ukraine,” deputy national security adviser Jon Finer told CNN,

“I think ‘latest’ is important here,” Finer said. “An invasion is an invasion, and that is what is underway. But Russia has been invading Ukraine since 2014.”

Russia says recognition of separatist areas in eastern Ukraine includes territory held by Ukraine

Russia said Tuesday morning that the recognition of separatist areas in eastern Ukraine currently includes areas occupied by Ukrainian forces, which raises concerns that Russia will invade more of Ukraine, according to The Washington Post.

Flashback: Russia recognized two rebel-held regions as independent republics over the weekend.

Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov said these two regions established their borders in 2014. Since then, Ukraine has taken back sections of those regions, per The Washington Post.

Why it matters: “Russia’s declaration could lead to attempts to expand the breakaway region by force,” according to The Washington Post.

Germany halts Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that the Nord Stream 2 “cannot go online” because Russian troops are in eastern Ukraine.

Per NPR, Scholz said that Germany is looking into other ways to access the energy it needs.

Why it matters: “The U.S. has said that Europe would be too dependent on Russia for its energy needs should the project come to fruition,” according to NPR.

Flashback: The announcement came after Putin sent troops into eastern Ukraine after recognizing rebel-held regions that were so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, per The New York Times.

Russia orders troops into Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military troops Monday to “maintain peace” in separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, signaling more tension between Ukraine and Russia, according to The Associated Press.

Yes, but: Russia did not explain when troops would enter Ukraine.

The other side: White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden “will soon issue an Executive Order that will prohibit new investment, trade, and financing” in the regions, or on anyone “determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine.”