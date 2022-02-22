Many Truth Social users are experiencing glitches

Former President Donald Trump’s social-networking platform, Truth Social, went live on Monday but the launch was anything but smooth sailing.

According to The Wall Street Journal, many who were trying to sign up reported receiving error messages. Others were prompted to join a waitlist.

The Twitter-like app was on top of Apple’s free apps charts on Tuesday, with an Android version or PC version currently unavailable.

Thousands of visitors on the app received the same error message, according to Forbes:

“Due to the overwhelming demand at launch, we are currently rate-limited on onboarding new users to the platform. We are working to increase signup capacity for onboarding and will continue to update this status as capacity increases.”

Monday may have been the official launch day, but the app still has a long way to go, with full services still weeks away.

“Our goal is, I think we’re going to hit it, I think by the end of March we’re going to be fully operational at least within the United States,” former Republican Congressman Devin Nunes of California, who now heads Trump Media & Technology Group, told Fox News on Sunday.

Per the Forbes report, big tech launches are often glitchy.