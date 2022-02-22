 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Many Truth Social users are experiencing glitches

Donald Trump’s social-networking platform, Truth Social, went live on Monday but new users couldn’t sign up because of glitches and others were put on a waitlist

By Gitanjali Poonia
Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters.
In this July 24, 2021, photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix. His social media app, Truth Social, went live on Monday.
Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump’s social-networking platform, Truth Social, went live on Monday but the launch was anything but smooth sailing.

According to The Wall Street Journal, many who were trying to sign up reported receiving error messages. Others were prompted to join a waitlist.

  • The Twitter-like app was on top of Apple’s free apps charts on Tuesday, with an Android version or PC version currently unavailable.

Thousands of visitors on the app received the same error message, according to Forbes:

  • “Due to the overwhelming demand at launch, we are currently rate-limited on onboarding new users to the platform. We are working to increase signup capacity for onboarding and will continue to update this status as capacity increases.”

Monday may have been the official launch day, but the app still has a long way to go, with full services still weeks away.

  • “Our goal is, I think we’re going to hit it, I think by the end of March we’re going to be fully operational at least within the United States,” former Republican Congressman Devin Nunes of California, who now heads Trump Media & Technology Group, told Fox News on Sunday.

Per the Forbes report, big tech launches are often glitchy.

  • Technology industry analyst Roger Entner of Recon Analytics said, “No launch is bug free and nobody should be surprised that Truth Social has some glitches.”
  • “Unless there are frequent crashes and the app is functionally unusable it has no impact on the future success of the platform.”

