Russia launched an attack on Ukraine Thursday night, bringing airstrikes and shelling to the European nation.

The attack followed weeks of escalating tension between Russia, Ukraine and Western nations.

Major explosions were heard in Ukrainian cities such as Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odessa and more.

President Joe Biden condemned the attack in a statement Wednesday night.

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable,” he said.

The photos below show the impact of Russia’s attack on Ukraine so far.