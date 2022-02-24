Russia launched an attack on Ukraine Thursday night, bringing airstrikes and shelling to the European nation.
The attack followed weeks of escalating tension between Russia, Ukraine and Western nations.
Major explosions were heard in Ukrainian cities such as Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odessa and more.
President Joe Biden condemned the attack in a statement Wednesday night.
“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable,” he said.
The photos below show the impact of Russia’s attack on Ukraine so far.
A woman and child peer out of the window of a bus as they leave Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”
Vadim Ghirda, Associated Press
People stand next to fragments of military equipment on the street in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of a Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government.
Andrew Marienko, Associated Press
This photo shows a view of the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”
Emilio Morenatti, Associated Press
Local residents wait to buy water at a store during a water outage in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government.
Emilio Morenatti, Associated Press
Police officers inspect the area after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”
Emilio Morenatti, Associated Press
Zakhar Leshchyshyn, a Ukrainian serviceman, reports to a commander via military intercom while in a shelter at the frontline positions near Zolote, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Leshchyshyn’s world is circumscribed by the labyrinth of trenches he commands.
Mstyslav Chernov, Associated Press
A damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia launched a barrage of air and missile strikes on Ukraine early Thursday and Ukrainian officials said that Russian troops have rolled into the country from the north, east and south.
Sergei Grits, Associated Press
A local citizen shows the debris of a privet house in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia on Thursday unleashed a barrage of air and missile strikes on Ukrainian facilities across the country.
Efrem Lukatsky, Associated Press
Pro-Ukraine people shout slogans during a small protest outside the Russian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, after Russian troops launched an attack on Ukraine.
Francisco Seco, Associated Press
