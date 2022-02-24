Is another big snowstorm about to hit the U.S.?

A winter storm is predicted to hit the Midwest and East Coast on Thursday and Friday.

The news: This is the second wave of a nationwide winter storm that has spread from California to Maine, affecting up to 265 million people with rain, snow or ice, according to AccuWeather.

Earlier this week: Snow fell across the Western states on Wednesday, covering areas in Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona with up to 2 feet of snow, as forecasted by the National Weather Service.

Where will the storm hit?: The East Coast will be hit the hardest by the second wave of the storm through the last half of the week.

Snowfall from 8-14 inches is predicted to hit some parts of New Hampshire and Massachusetts on Thursday and Friday, as forecast by local Massachusetts station WCVB.

Winter weather advisories have also been issued from Texas to the southern Plains and the East Coast, predicted by forecasters at AccuWeather. The central Plains and Great Lakes areas could receive 3-6 inches of snowfall.

What are the effects?: The storm has caused dramatic temperature changes across the country.

For example, Wichita Falls, Texas, experienced springlike weather at the beginning of the week in the high 70s, only for temperatures to drop as low as 20 degrees on Thursday, according to Texas’ News Channel Six forecast.

Up to half an inch of freezing rain hit Arkansas, southern Missouri, northwestern Tennessee and western Kentucky on Thursday.

Freezing rain occurs when the snow melts before hitting the ground and droplets freeze upon contact with anything at or below freezing temperatures, according to KSDK St. Louis.

Freezing rain can collect on roads, leading to hazardous travel, and on power lines, which can cause to potential power outages.

What to watch for: Travel is being affected across the country due to the storm.