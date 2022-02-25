This new bird flu outbreak is not a threat to humans, officials say

An infectious strain of avian influenza found outside of Washington, D.C., does not pose a threat to humans, The Washington Post reports.
What happened: Waterfowl in Maryland and Virginia have tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in recent days, per The Washington Post.
Bird flu symptoms: The D.C. nonprofit City Wildlife said in a statement to The Washington Post that symptoms for avian influenza in birds include:
- Sneezing.
- Coughing.
- Walking in circles.
- Swimming in circles.
- Swollen legs.
- Swollen feet.
A quick look back: There have been a number of bird flu cases across the country in recent weeks.
- Highly lethal bird flu outbreaks have been found in Kentucky and Virginia, as I wrote for the Deseret News. This directly put some chicken linked to Tyson Foods in danger. The infected birds were culled, stopping the food from entering the food system.
- There were also confirmed cases in Indiana, per Reuters.
The bottom line: So far, it seems like bird flu cases are spreading throughout the country. However, avian influenza does not pose a threat to humans.
