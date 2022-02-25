 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

3 officers found guilty on federal charges in George Floyd’s murder

Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were found guilty of violating George Floyd’s civil rights

By Gitanjali Poonia
In this courtroom sketch, former Minneapolis Police Officer Tou Thao testifies during his trial.
In this courtroom sketch, former Minneapolis Police Officer Tou Thao testifies during his trial in the killing of George Floyd in federal court in St. Paul, Minn., on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Thao is one of three former officers charged in federal court with violating Floyd’s constitutional rights when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old man was handcuffed, facedown on the street.
Cedric Hohnstadt, Associated Press

Three former Minneapolis police officers were convicted Thursday of violating George Floyd’s civil rights by a federal jury in Minnesota.

  • Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were convicted of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care when he lost a pulse.
  • Thao and Kueng were also convicted for failing to intervene to stop former officer Derek Chauvin as he pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes.
  • Thao had stood nearby, keeping the bystanders away, as the incident occurred. Kueng and Lane helped Chauvin restrain Floyd.

During the monthlong trial, prosecutors said that the officers violated their training and Thao and Keung “chose to do nothing,” even when Floyd's condition was serious, according to ABC News. Defense, on the other hand, said their training was inadequate, as Kueng and Lane deferred to Chauvin as the senior officer.

  • Chauvin was sentenced to 22 12 years in prison for the killing of George Floyd last year.
  • The jury, made up of eight women and four men, agreed with the prosecution’s arguments, making it the first time law enforcement agents have been charged with failing to intervene.
  • Violating civil rights “is punishable by a range of imprisonment up to a life term, or the death penalty, depending upon the circumstances of the crime, and the resulting injury, if any,” according to the Department of Justice.

Currently, the three men are free on bond, as the pre-sentencing procedures start next week.

Christy E. Lopez, a professor at Georgetown University Law Center, has worked with police departments on training officers. She said that this verdict could change how officers are properly trained, per The New York Times.

  • “It forces you to move beyond the bad apple narrative,” Lopez said, adding, “Now you’re like, ‘Oh, everyone on the scene played a role in this.’ It shifts the entire narrative from misconduct being about just acts of commission to misconduct also being about acts of omission.”

Next Up In U.S. & World

Loading comments...

The Latest

Give more parents a choice in education

By Dalton Brown

Biden named Ketanji Brown Jackson as his Supreme Court nominee. What happens next?

By Gitanjali Poonia

Russia-Ukraine live updates: NATO to deploy troops to Eastern Europe

By Herb Scribner

Where will BYU women’s basketball team be seeded in NCAA Tournament?

By Jeff Call

Is BYU improving or is it just the competition?

By Dick Harmon

The story behind BYUtv’s newest family drama, ‘Ruby and the Well’

By Trent Toone