Russia banned from competing in the Eurovision Song Contest

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest announced that Russian performers will not be competing in this year’s competition.

Why? : The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) released a statement on Twitter: “In light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s contest would bring the competition in to disrepute.”

The EBU said it is an apolitical organization with a commitment to upholding the values of public service.

This decision was made with intentions to protect the values of a cultural competition by bringing countries together to celebrate diversity, according to the EBU.

What is the Eurovision Song Contest?: Dating back to 1956, the Eurovision Song Contest is a musical competition between European countries.

Each participating country must select its performer for the contest. Contestants make their way to the host city to perform in a series of rounds to determine the winner of the contest.

Winners are chosen by a mix of votes from industry professionals and citizens watching the competition at home, according to the Eurovision website.

Ukraine calls for the EBU to remove Russia from the competition: Ukraine’s Public Broadcasting asked EBU to remove Russia from the contest, according to a Ukrainian news website.

This request was made because of claims from Ukraine’s Public Broadcasting, accusing Russian media companies of spreading propaganda, misinformation, hate speech and violating journalistic standards.

Previous Russian competitors speak out: Manizha, last year's Russian Eurovision contestant, made a post on Instagram speaking out against Russia’s invasion, according to The Moscow Times.

“The current aggression is against my will, against the will of my family, I believe that is against the will of our peoples,” said Manizha.

Looking ahead: The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will be held May 10-14 in Turin, Italy.