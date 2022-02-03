 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Ukraine’s president says there will be a ‘full-scale’ war across Europe if Russia invades

Russia won’t go to war with Ukraine. Russia would go to war with Europe, Zelenskyy says

By Herb Scribner
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine.
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the media a joint news conference with Netherlnds Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via Associated Press

There will be a “full-scale” war across Europe if Russia decides to invade Ukraine, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Tuesday.

What happened: Zelenskyy, who spoke after a meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, said that any battle with Russia would impact all of Europe.

  • “There will be, unfortunately, a tragedy if the escalation against our state begins. That is why I openly say: this will not be a war between Ukraine and Russia — this will be a war in Europe, full-scale war, because no one will give up their territories and people anymore,” he told reporters after speaking with Johnson,

Another move: On Tuesday, Zelenskyy signed a decree that would increase the size of Ukraine’s armed forces by 100,000 troops within the next three years, per Reuters.

  • The decree also raises soldier salaries.
  • “This decree (was prepared) not because we will soon have a war ... but so that soon and in the future there will be peace in Ukraine,” Zelenskyy told lawmakers, according to Reuters.

State of play: Tension has been rising between Ukraine and Russia in recent weeks as Russia has amassed a major military setup on Ukraine’s border.

  • Russia’s President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. of trying to draw Russia into a war with Ukraine so that the U.S. could impose sanctions on Russia.
  • New satellite images from Maxar technologies showed “an increase in tents designed to accommodate troops at a number of Russian bases,” Sky News reports.
  • On Wednesday, President Joe Biden approved the deployment of thousands of U.S. troops to Eastern Europe, moving troops into Romania, Germany and Poland.
  • “These forces are not going to fight in Ukraine,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters Wednesday, according to CNN.
  • Russia responded by saying the U.S. was trying to build tension between Ukraine and Russia by adding troops into Europe, according to BBC News.

The bottom line: It’s still unclear if Russia will invade. But the scope of the matter is beyond the region. Europe — as well as Europe’s allies, like the United States — could be impacted by a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

