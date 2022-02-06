Queen Elizabeth marks 70th anniversary on the throne

The United Kingdom marked the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s rule on Sunday, making her Britain’s longest-serving monarch, according to the Associated Press.

The Queen, now 95, rose to the throne when she was 25 years old, after the death of her father, King George VI, on Feb. 6, 1952, according to the BBC.

Queen Elizabeth II also used her Platinum Jubilee celebration to state her “sincere wish” that Camilla — the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles’ wife — will be known as “Queen Consort” when Prince Charles becomes king, AP reports.

“I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me,” the queen wrote in a message.

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Prince Charles responded to the announcement by thanking his mother, stating “We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother’s wish.’’

“As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout,’’ Prince Charles said, according to AP.