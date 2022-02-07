We know when the International Space Station will die. Here’s where it’ll crash

The International Space Station will die, eventually. And now we know when and where it will crash.

What’s happening: NASA has described the end of days for the International Space Station, spelling out when the station will die and where it will land when it does, according to HuffPost.

Endgame: The ISS will be used until 2030, which is about 15 years past its life expectancy.

In 2031, it will come crashing down toward Earth.

Crashpoint: NASA said the ISS doesn’t have the power to de-orbit by itself and it will require additional spacecraft to make it happen.

Per HuffPost, the additional spacecraft will bring the ISS out of orbit.

Then, the ship will be aimed at the South Pacific Oceanic Uninhabited Area, around Point Nemo, which is the one location that’s farthest away from known land.

What they’re saying: “The private sector is technically and financially capable of developing and operating commercial low-Earth orbit destinations, with NASA’s assistance. We look forward to sharing our lessons learned and operations experience with the private sector to help them develop safe, reliable, and cost-effective destinations in space,” said Phil McAlister, director of commercial space at NASA Headquarters in a statement.

What to watch for: “Most objects will burn up as they pass through Earth’s atmosphere, but some fragments can survive. With its location far away from any landmasses, the area is considered a relatively safe place for falling space debris,” according to NBC News.