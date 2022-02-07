Australia will reopen its borders for tourists who are ‘double vaccinated’

For the first time in almost two years, people can travel to Australia from anywhere in the world as long as they have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

What’s happening in Australia?

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the reopening of the country’s borders Monday to vaccinated tourists for the first time since closing them in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you’re double vaccinated, we look forward to welcoming you back,” the prime minister said in a BBC article.

The reopening, which is scheduled to take effect on Feb. 21, is expected to revive migration and add billions of dollars to the world No. 13 economy, according to Reuters.

What is new Australia’s COVID-19 condition?

Morrison’s one key condition is that all incoming travelers must be “double vaccinated,” according to Forbes.

Australia’s history with COVID-19 restrictions

Australia has had some of the world’s strictest border controls throughout the pandemic, although the country has allowed the entry of students and skilled workers in recent months, as well as allowed special travel arrangements with countries like New Zealand and Singapore.

