 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Former President Trump tells Joe Rogan to stop apologizing over podcasts

Joe Rogan has been under fire recently for language used on his podcast

By Herb Scribner
Former President Donald Trump speaks in Conroe, Texas
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Conroe, Texas.
Jason Fochtman, Houston Chronicle via Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump has called on Joe Rogan to stop apologizing for his podcast.

In a statement released Monday night, Trump weighed in on the ongoing controversy between Spotify and Joe Rogan.

  • “Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he’s got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics,” Trump said in a statement. “How many ways can you say you’re sorry? Joe, just go about what you do so well and don’t let them make you look weak and frightened. That’s not you and it never will be!”
Former President Trump statement on Joe Rogan.
Former President Trump issues a statement on Joe Rogan.
Screenshot, Save America PAC email

What happened: Over the weekend, Spotify removed dozens of Rogan’s podcasts from the streaming platform in response to an investigation that found he had used racial slurs in those episodes, according to The Washington Post.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek apologized to his employees for the situation.

  • “There are no words I can say to adequately convey how deeply sorry I am for the way ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ controversy continues to impact each of you,” he wrote to employees, per CNBC.

The bigger picture: Rogan and Spotify have been under criticism because of Rogan’s podcast, which has included COVID-19 misinformation in the past, the Deseret News’ Art Raymond writes.

  • Spotify chose to keep Rogan’s podcast on its platform after artists such as Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and Nils Lofgren said they’d remove their content if Rogan wasn’t removed.
  • The artists then removed their content when Spotify backed Rogan.

Next Up In U.S. & World

Loading comments...

The Latest

How a new arts grant will flow directly to local artists and revive cultural industry hurt by pandemic

By Zakary Sonntag

For freshman Runnin’ Ute Gianna Kneepkens, the ‘sky is truly the limit’

By Jay Drew

Opinion: When Biden asks what Republicans are for, here’s where to find the answer

By Chris Stewart

Taco Bell has 3 new menu items

By Gitanjali Poonia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he won’t escalate Ukraine crisis, French president says

By Herb Scribner

Latter-day Saint Young Men leader apologizes for ‘wrong’ statement about Black people and priesthood

By Tad Walch