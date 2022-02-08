Former President Trump tells Joe Rogan to stop apologizing over podcasts

Former President Donald Trump has called on Joe Rogan to stop apologizing for his podcast.

In a statement released Monday night, Trump weighed in on the ongoing controversy between Spotify and Joe Rogan.

“Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he’s got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics,” Trump said in a statement. “How many ways can you say you’re sorry? Joe, just go about what you do so well and don’t let them make you look weak and frightened. That’s not you and it never will be!”

What happened: Over the weekend, Spotify removed dozens of Rogan’s podcasts from the streaming platform in response to an investigation that found he had used racial slurs in those episodes, according to The Washington Post.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek apologized to his employees for the situation.

“There are no words I can say to adequately convey how deeply sorry I am for the way ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ controversy continues to impact each of you,” he wrote to employees, per CNBC.

The bigger picture: Rogan and Spotify have been under criticism because of Rogan’s podcast, which has included COVID-19 misinformation in the past, the Deseret News’ Art Raymond writes.