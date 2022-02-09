U.S. troops are preparing for Americans to flee Ukraine if Russia invades

U.S. troops in Poland are preparing for the possibility that American citizens will flee Ukraine if Russia decides to invade, Reuters reports.

The news: The White House approved a new Pentagon plan for U.S. troops in Poland to help thousands of Americans leave Ukraine.

About 1,700 troops are being sent to Poland to build checkpoints, tent camps and other facilities as a measure to help secure any fleeing Americans, according to The Wall Street Journal.

These troops cannot enter Ukraine, nor will they specifically evacuate Americans.

There are no plans for the U.S. troops “to conduct a noncombatant evacuation operation akin to the U.S. operation in Afghanistan last summer,” officials told CNN.

Flashback: Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said earlier in February that the troops — part of the 82nd Airborne — would be “multi-mission capable.”

“They can do a lot of things,” Kirby said, when asked whether they would help with any potential evacuation. “It’s a very versatile force. And I think their versatility, their ability to — to move quickly and to conduct a range of missions across a range of contingencies, which is well proven, that’s the reason why the secretary has ordered them to go.”

The bigger picture: Some of the top Russian military leaders flew into Belarus Wednesday to take part in a massive military exercise, The Washington Post reports. This has instantly raised alarms in the West that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could happen.