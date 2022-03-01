What to expect from President Biden’s State of the Union address

President Joe Biden will deliver the State of the Union address Tuesday, but the address will likely touch on a number of foreign policy issues.

What to expect: Biden planned to speak about his political agenda during the State of the Union. Now, Biden will address the Ukraine-Russia war, which has dominated the news cycle in recent days, according to The Washington Post.

A source familiar with the speech told The Washington Post that “the new version will reflect the way the crisis has added urgency to his longtime theme of defending democracies.”

When to watch the State of the Union:

The State of the Union starts at 7 p.m. MT.

How to watch the State of the Union:

You can watch the State of the Union on a number of networks:



CBS, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and others will have the State of the Union.

Noticias Telemundo will likely carry it as well.

How to stream the State of the Union:

CBS, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and others will allow you to stream the address if you have a cable subscription.

DirecTV Now, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Philo, Sling and Fubo TV have free trials that allow you to watch the State of the Union.

