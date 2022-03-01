Watch live: President Biden delivers State of the Union

President Joe Biden will deliver the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night.

What to expect: Biden will address the Ukraine-Russia war, which has dominated the headlines in recent days, according to The Washington Post.



The speech “will reflect the way the crisis has added urgency to his longtime theme of defending democracies,” a source familiar with the speech told The Washington Post.

Indeed, Biden’s speech will likely center on what’s happening in Ukraine. Russia invaded Ukraine last week, but Ukraine has shown some resistance to the invasion. Currently, Russia is sending a convoy of military soldiers and vehicles toward Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv.

Countries across the world have called for a ceasefire.

Time: The State of the Union starts at 7 p.m. MT.

More options: CBS, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and others will have the State of the Union.

