Watch live: President Biden delivers State of the Union

President Joe Biden will deliver the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night.
What to expect: Biden will address the Ukraine-Russia war, which has dominated the headlines in recent days, according to The Washington Post.
- The speech “will reflect the way the crisis has added urgency to his longtime theme of defending democracies,” a source familiar with the speech told The Washington Post.
- Indeed, Biden’s speech will likely center on what’s happening in Ukraine. Russia invaded Ukraine last week, but Ukraine has shown some resistance to the invasion. Currently, Russia is sending a convoy of military soldiers and vehicles toward Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv.
- Countries across the world have called for a ceasefire.
Time: The State of the Union starts at 7 p.m. MT.
More options: CBS, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and others will have the State of the Union.
- Noticias Telemundo will likely carry it as well.