The world unites around Ukraine

Thousands across the world united to honor and champion Ukraine in the days following Russia’s invasion of the European nation.

People have been holding blue and yellow Ukrainian flags and singing songs to honor the country, per The New York Times.At the same time, protesters have been shouting against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The whole point of the march is to feel union and show union, demonstrate that we’re strong, we’re together, that we’re going to be OK,” said Diana Zlotnikova, a senior at Northeastern University, who organized a march in Boston, per The New York Times.

Protests can be seen across the world, stretching from Indonesia to England to South Korea. Scroll through the photos below to see protests and rallies across the globe.

Indonesia — A group of Ukrainian people in Bali and supporters hold posters to protest against the invasion of Russia in front of the Ukraine consulate office in Denpasar, Bali, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Firdia Lisnawati, Associated Press

Washington — A woman looks over the flowers and messages placed outside of the Ukrainian Embassy on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Susan Walsh, Associated Press

England — Burnley players wear T-shirts saying ‘Football Stands United - No War’ with the flag of Ukraine on it, as they warm up prior to the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor stadium in Burnley on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The players are wearing the shirts in protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Jon Super, Associated Press

South Korea — A woman holds a sign and flowers during a rally near the Russia Embassy in Seoul on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, supporting peace and safety for Ukraine and demanding a stop to the war. Lee Jin-man, Associated Press

Denver — A pedestrian walks a dog past the Denver City-County Building, which is illuminated in yellow and blue in support of Ukraine, late Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. David Zalubowski, Associated Press

Mexico — A Ukrainian citizen protests against the Russian invasion of her country, in front of the Russian Embassy in Mexico City on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Tomas Stargardter, Associated Press

Taiwan — A group of Ukrainian people and supporters hold posters to protest against the Russian invasion in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in front of the Representative Office of the Moscow-Taipei Coordination Commission in Taipei, Taiwan, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Chiang Ying-ying, Associated Press

Georgia — A demonstrator holds a Ukrainian national flag in front of the Georgian Parliament during an action against Russia’s attack on Ukraine in Tbilisi on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine’s second-largest city again, and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital. Shakh Aivazov, Associated Press