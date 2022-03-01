13 quotes to remember from President Biden’s State of the Union

President Joe Biden had a message for all Americans: The state of the country and democracy is strong.

On Tuesday night, Biden delivered the State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress, speaking about the Ukrainian crisis, the U.S. economy and the next phase of the coronavirus pandemic, among other topics.

His speech started on the subject of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine before broadening to speak about Americans coming together and uniting for the sake of democracy.

We have gathered some of the top quotes from Biden’s speech.

On Russia and Ukraine:

“Six days ago, Russia’s Vladimir Putin sought to shake the foundations of the free world thinking he could make it bend to his menacing ways. But he badly miscalculated. He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead, he met a wall of strength he never imagined. He met the Ukrainian people.”

“Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he will never gain the hearts and souls of the Ukrainian people.”

"Tonight, I'm announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia and adding an additional squeeze on their economy."

"He has no idea what's coming."





On the economy:

“If you travel 20 miles east of Columbus, Ohio, you’ll find 1,000 empty acres of land. It won’t look like much, but if you stop and look closely, you’ll see a ‘field of dreams,’ the ground on which America’s future will be built.”

“But with all the bright spots in our economy, record job growth and higher wages, too many families are struggling to keep up with the bills. Inflation is robbing them of the gains they might otherwise be able to feel. I get it. That’s why my top priority is getting prices under control.”

“I’m a capitalist, but capitalism without competition IS NOT capitalism. It’s exploitation — and it drives up prices.”

"There's something happening in America. Just look around and you'll see an amazing story. The rebirth of the pride that comes from stamping products 'Made In America.' The revitalization of American manufacturing."

On COVID-19:

“For more than two years, COVID-19 has impacted every decision in our lives and the life of the nation. And I know you’re tired, frustrated and exhausted. ... Because of the progress we’ve made, because of your resilience and the tools we have been provided by this Congress, tonight I can say we are moving forward safely, back to more normal routines.”

“Thanks to the progress we have made this past year, COVID-19 need no longer control our lives.”

“We will continue to combat the virus as we do other diseases. And because this is a virus that mutates and spreads, we have to stay on guard.”

“We have lost so much to COVID-19. Time with one another. And worst of all, much loss of life. Let’s use this moment to reset. Let’s stop looking at COVID as a partisan dividing line and see it for what it is: A God-awful disease.”

"Test to Treat" initiative, saying people can get tested for COVID-19 at a pharmacy and if they're positive, receive antiviral pills on the spot "at no cost."

On American unity: