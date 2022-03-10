It’s almost time to turn the clocks forward.
When is daylight saving time 2022?
- Daylight saving time is coming — and along with it, one less hour of sleep.
- The seasonal time change occurs Sunday, March 13 at 2 a.m., according to Almanac.com, and it means there will be more light in the evening.
- Daylight saving time comes about a month after a bill to end the biannual change hit a roadblock in Utah, theDeseret News reported.
Utah’s battle over daylight saving time
- In 2020, then-Utah Gov. Gary Herbert signed a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent in the state. But to pass, the bill needed approval from Congress and similar legislation in at least four other Western states, the Deseret News reported.
- The latest bill, sponsored by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, proposed letting Utah move forward with permanent daylight saving time without waiting for Congress.
- “Recent polls confirm that people hate daylight saving time,” McCay said, according to the Deseret News. “They want one or the other. Stay backward, or stay forward.”
- The bill, however, didn’t make it through the Senate committee last month.
- Hawaii and Arizona are the only two U.S. states that do not observe daylight saving time and operate on standard time year-round. States can’t move to a permanent daylight saving time schedule without approval by Congress, the Deseret News reported.
Eliminating daylight saving time
- Several studies have linked changing the clocks twice a year to a variety of issues, including heart problems, depression, negative effects on sleep and car crashes, the Deseret News previously reported.
- “There has always been a debate in regards to daylight saving time,” Dr. Phyllis C. Zee,chief of Sleep Medicine in the Department of Neurology at Northwestern Medicine, said in a statement on Nm.org. “The science has evolved over the last decade to show the transition between standard time and daylight saving time is associated with adverse health consequences. The big question on the table right now is, should it be permanent standard time or permanent daylight saving time?”
When does daylight saving time end in 2022?
- Daylight saving time will end on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2.a.m., according to Almanac.com.
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Vice President Kamala Harris calls for war crimes investigation of Russia