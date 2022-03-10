Ancient Japanese ‘killing stone’ said to contain an evil demon has cracked open

An ancient Japanese stone believed to contain an evil demon has now cracked open.
What happened: The stone — named the “killing stone” — split in two, per The Guardian.
- It is believed to host a demon spirit.
- Japanese lore suggests that anyone who touches the rock will die.
- There’s the belief that “the stone continually spews poisonous gas,” according to The Guardian.
- The rock is located near the mountain region of Tochigi, which is outside of Tokyo.
Ancient Japanese 'killing stone' said to contain evil demon has cracked open https://t.co/6Hv6394dF8 pic.twitter.com/qEK2NTKmed— New York Post (@nypost) March 8, 2022
Context: Per The Sun, legend says that the volcanic rock is home of the Nine-Tailed Fox, who “took the form of a beautiful woman” as a part of an assassination plan to kill Emperor Toba, who ruled Japan from 1107 to 1123.
What they’re saying: “I feel like I’ve seen something that shouldn’t be seen,” one Twitter user said.
- Some believers said that the rock might have split years ago because of rainwater, according toThe Guardian.
Our take: This immediately brought flashbacks to Rita Repulsa, the villain from “Power Rangers” who emerged from a rock on the moon.
