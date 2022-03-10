Facebook Twitter
Ancient Japanese ‘killing stone’ said to contain an evil demon has cracked open

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 10, 2022 8 a.m. MST
An ancient Japanese stone believed to contain an evil demon has now cracked open.

What happened: The stone — named the “killing stone” — split in two, per The Guardian.

  • It is believed to host a demon spirit.
  • Japanese lore suggests that anyone who touches the rock will die.
  • There’s the belief that “the stone continually spews poisonous gas,” according to The Guardian.
  • The rock is located near the mountain region of Tochigi, which is outside of Tokyo.

Context: Per The Sun, legend says that the volcanic rock is home of the Nine-Tailed Fox, who “took the form of a beautiful woman” as a part of an assassination plan to kill Emperor Toba, who ruled Japan from 1107 to 1123.

What they’re saying: “I feel like I’ve seen something that shouldn’t be seen,” one Twitter user said.

  • Some believers said that the rock might have split years ago because of rainwater, according toThe Guardian.

Our take: This immediately brought flashbacks to Rita Repulsa, the villain from “Power Rangers” who emerged from a rock on the moon.

