If you’re on social media, it’s nearly impossible not to know about Wordle by this point.

Every day, countless patterns of green, yellow and gray boxes fill Twitter feeds, indicating millions of players’ scores on Wordle, the five-letter guessing game that has taken the world by storm.

Recently, the app WordTips analyzed the data on Twitter to discover which countries, cities and states are the best at solving the mystery word of the day, pulling scores from 142,669 tweets. Here are some key takeaways from the study, which was emailed to the Deseret News.

Key findings about Wordle

Canberra, Australia, is the best city in the world at Wordle, solving the daily puzzle in an average of 3.58 guesses. In general, Australia seems to have a knack for the word game, with four cities from the country making the list of top 10 cities globally.

Sweden is the world’s best country at Wordle, with an average score of 3.72.

The United States ranked No. 18 in the world for Wordle, with a national average of 3.92.

The U.S. state with the best Wordle average was North Dakota, with an average of 3.65.

The U.S. city with the best Wordle score was Saint Paul, Minnesota, with an average of 3.51.

Which states are the best at Wordle?

According to graphics provided by WordTips, the 10 states that are the best at Wordle are:



North Dakota: 3.65

Delaware: 3.70

New Hampshire: 3.73

South Dakota: 3.79

Alabama: 3.81

Minnesota and Vermont: 3.83

New York: 3.84

Arkansas and Maryland: 3.86

What about Utah?: Utah didn’t crack the top 10, but its average Wordle score is slightly above the national average, with a score of 3.91.

What states had the lowest scores?: Alaska and Nebraska tied for the lowest average score with 4.22.

Which U.S. cities are the best at Wordle?

The Wordle study revealed that the 10 U.S. cities best at playing the game are:



Saint Paul, Minnesota: 3.51

Reading, Pennsylvania: 3.56

Ann Arbor, Michigan: 3.59

Berkeley, California: 3:61

Malden, Massachusetts: 3.62

Tulsa, Oklahoma: 3.62

Richmond, Virginia: 3.63

Portsmouth, New Hampshire: 3.64

Waukesha, Wisconsin: 3.64

Nashville, Tennessee: 3.66

A global phenomenon

Wordle is a global phenomenon — the cities best at playing the game span Australia, Israel, Sweden, South Africa, France, Switzerland and the Philippines. Now, just a few months after the game was released, you can find countless Wordle spinoffs online.

Players looking to improve their daily Wordle average can check out Wordle Unlimited, which allows users to play Wordle an unlimited number of times each day.

Josh Wardle, who created the Wordle craze, has spoken highly about all of the spinoffs his game has sparked.

“I love them,” he recently told Slate. “As someone who creates stuff, to see people so inspired by something that you created that they want to riff on it, that’s amazing. That makes me feel so good.”