Russia is planning ‘terrorist’ incident at Chernobyl, Ukraine’s defense ministry alleges

Defense Intelligence of Ukraine has alleged that Russia is planning a “terrorist” incident at the Chernobyl plant in Ukraine.

The news: Per CNN, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence said in a Facebook post Friday that the current “available intelligence says Putin has ordered his troops to prepare a terror attack at Chernobyl for which the Russian invaders will try to blame Ukraine.”

What they said: “Putin is preparing a terrorist attack on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant,” the Defense Intelligence account tweeted.



“A man-made catastrophe is planned at the CNPP controlled by Russian forces, for which the occupiers will try to shift responsibility to Ukraine.”

#DIUinforms

‼ Putin is preparing a terrorist attack on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant ☢️

A man-made catastrophe is planed at the CNPP controlled by Russian forces, for which the occupiers will try to shift responsibility to Ukraine.

More details👉 https://t.co/XclhW1VA0H pic.twitter.com/5f1WdNuoOp — Defence intelligence of Ukraine (@DI_Ukraine) March 11, 2022

Flashback: Earlier this week, the Chernobyl plant in Ukraine was disconnected from the power grid after Russian forces attacked the plant, as I reported for the Deseret News.



“Because of military actions of Russian occupiers the nuclear power plant in Chornobyl was fully disconnected from the power grid. The nuclear station has no power supply,” said Ukraine’s state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo in a statement.

Why it matters: Electricity is needed to keep the extinguishing system running at Chernobyl, halting any nuclear leaks, per The Washington Post.

