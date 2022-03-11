Russia is planning ‘terrorist’ incident at Chernobyl, Ukraine’s defense ministry alleges
Defense Intelligence of Ukraine says a ‘man-made catastrophe is planned’ for Chernobyl
Defense Intelligence of Ukraine has alleged that Russia is planning a “terrorist” incident at the Chernobyl plant in Ukraine.
The news: Per CNN, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence said in a Facebook post Friday that the current “available intelligence says Putin has ordered his troops to prepare a terror attack at Chernobyl for which the Russian invaders will try to blame Ukraine.”
What they said: “Putin is preparing a terrorist attack on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant,” the Defense Intelligence account tweeted.
- “A man-made catastrophe is planned at the CNPP controlled by Russian forces, for which the occupiers will try to shift responsibility to Ukraine.”
Flashback: Earlier this week, the Chernobyl plant in Ukraine was disconnected from the power grid after Russian forces attacked the plant, as I reported for the Deseret News.
- “Because of military actions of Russian occupiers the nuclear power plant in Chornobyl was fully disconnected from the power grid. The nuclear station has no power supply,” said Ukraine’s state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo in a statement.
Why it matters: Electricity is needed to keep the extinguishing system running at Chernobyl, halting any nuclear leaks, per The Washington Post.
- Such a leak could send a “radioactive cloud” across Europe, per The Daily Beast.