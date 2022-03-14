Facebook Twitter
Bird flu was discovered again in Kansas and Illinois. It is not a threat to humans, experts say

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 14, 2022 3 p.m. MDT
A sick crane tries to fly.

A sick crane tries to fly at the Hula Lake conservation area, north of the Sea of Galilee, in northern Israel, on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Ariel Schalit, Associated Press

The United States Department of Agriculture confirmed new cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza over the weekend but cautioned the outbreak isn’t a direct threat to humans.

Driving the news: The USDA said it had found cases of the bird flu in samples collected from a Kansas flock and an Illinois flock.

  • Both flocks have been quarantined.
  • Birds at each location “will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease,” according to the USDA.
  • “Birds from the flocks will not enter the food system.”
Worth noting: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the recent cases are not animmediate public health concern.

  • “No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States,” the USDA said.

Catch up quick: There have been a number of bird flu outbreaks across the country in recent months, though none of them have presented a direct concern for the human population.

  • Waterfowl in Maryland and Virginia tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza in February, per The Washington Post.
  • Highly lethal bird flu outbreaks were found in Kentucky and Virginia, as I wrote for the Deseret News. 
  • There were also confirmed bird flu cases in Indiana, per Reuters.
