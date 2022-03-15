How do Americans join the Ukrainian army, and is it legal?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked foreigners to help defend his country from Russia’s invasion, and so far, there are already thousands of Americans reportedly ready to take him up on his offer.

Zelenskyy temporarily waived visas for foreign nationals who wanted to fight earlier this month, and as of March 3, he said 16,000 people had joined the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, a newly created volunteer legion.

That number includes hundreds of Americans who arrived in Ukraine by March 3, plus more than 3,000 applications from U.S. citizens, a defense official at the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington, D.C., told Military Times, an independent U.S.-based military news outlet.

How does an American join the Ukrainian army?

Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba tweeted that foreigners who want to “defend Ukraine and world order” should join the Territorial Defense of Ukraine by contacting Ukraine’s foreign diplomatic missions in their respective countries.

“Together we defeated Hitler, and we will defeat Putin, too,” Kuleba wrote.

The Territorial Defense in Ukraine is seeking only those with combat or law enforcement experience to fight, according to Military Times, and people who want to join should be prepared with their government-issued ID, passport and documents proving military or law enforcement service. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own gear, and travel to Ukraine is arranged with assistance from Ukrainian embassies, consulates and the Territorial Defense in Ukraine.

The U.S. State Department currently has an advisory warning citizens to not travel to Ukraine.

“The security situation throughout Ukraine is highly volatile, and conditions may deteriorate without warning,” the advisory reads.

Is it legal for Americans to fight for Ukraine?

According to the U.S. State Department, serving in the armed forces of a foreign country doesn’t violate U.S. law unless a U.S. national serves in the armed forces of a country at war with the U.S. Though the 1794 Neutrality Act bars Americans from fighting governments at peace with the U.S., it’s rarely enforced other than in cases of domestic terrorism, according to Reuters.

Do Americans believe U.S. adults should be allowed to fight in the Ukrainian army?

Fifty percent of U.S. adults believe American citizens should be allowed to volunteer to fight in the Ukrainian army, according to a YouGov poll, while 26% say they’re not sure, and 24% say they shouldn’t. The poll also found 18% believe American citizens shouldn’t be allowed to voluntarily enlist in foreign armies under any circumstances.

While Americans are split on whether U.S. adults fighting for Ukraine should be allowed, most don’t think it will make a difference, unless they have a military background. A 43% plurality of U.S. adults believe American volunteers enlisting would help Ukraine’s resistance, according to the poll, while among those who’ve served in the military, 57% believe it would make a difference.

The poll, of 5,898 U.S. adults, was conducted March 10-11.

