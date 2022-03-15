President Biden to meet with European leaders in Europe next week to discuss Russia’s invasion

President Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week to meet with multiple European leaders for a NATO summit, the White House announced Tuesday.

Details: Biden will meet with NATO allies on March 24 in Belgium to discuss “Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday, per The Washington Post.



The trip comes as prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia will visit Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine, Tuesday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

What’s next: Zelenskyy will give a virtual address to Congress on Wednesday amid Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.



Zelenskyy will only speak to Congress during the address.

His speech will happen not long after he spoke with 300 members of the House and Senate in a Zoom call earlier in March, as Deseret News’ Dennis Romboy reported.

What they’re saying: “As war rages on in Ukraine, it is with great respect and admiration for the Ukrainian people that we invite all Members of the House and Senate to attend a Virtual Address to the United States Congress delivered by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine on Wednesday, March 16th at 9:00 a.m.,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Monday, per NBC News.

The bigger picture: Zelenskyy addressed the Canadian parliament Tuesday as Ukraine continues to battle Russia.

According to reports, Zelenskyy told Canada that he appreciated the country’s help and support amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

