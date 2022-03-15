President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address U.S. Congress. Here’s how to watch

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address U.S. Congress Wednesday amid the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.
Driving the news: Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Monday that Zelenskyy would speak before Congress in a virtual address.
- “As war rages on in Ukraine, it is with great respect and admiration for the Ukrainian people that we invite all Members of the House and Senate to attend a Virtual Address to the United States Congress delivered by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine on Wednesday, March 16th at 9:00 a.m.,” they wrote in a letter, per NBC News.
Why it matters: Zelenskyy is speaking to Congress as Ukraine continues to battle Russia, which invaded Ukraine at the end of February and began an unprovoked war.
Flashback: At least 300 members of the House and Senate previously spoke with Zelenskyy in a Zoom call earlier in March as the war between Ukraine and Russia began, as Deseret News’ Dennis Romboy reported.
How to watch: Zelenskyy’s speech will begin at 7 a.m. MDT.
- You can watch the address on the Congressional YouTube and Twitter channels.
- Major news networks — including CNN, Fox News and MSNBC — are expected to broadcast the speech, too.
- C-SPAN will also have live coverage of the event.
Worth noting: Zelenskyy is expected to use his Wednesday address to turn up the pressure “uncomfortably high” on President Joe Biden and ask Congress for more help, per Politico.
What they’re saying: “Zelenskyy is really good at articulating what’s at stake, that this is a battle for not just for sovereignty for Ukraine but for the world,” Evelyn Farkas, former deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, told Politico. “He’s made this a ‘we’ situation, not ‘they.’ He’s made this about ‘us’ and he is showing the world that the Ukrainian spirit won’t be snuffed out and is worth saving.”