Bird flu has been found in a mixed flock. Here’s why that matters

A bird flu outbreak recently occurred at a commercial mixed-species flock in southeastern South Dakota, The Associated Press reports.

What happened: The Agriculture Department said recent samples showed that birds in Charles Mix County revealed an outbreak.



All the birds at the property were quarantined.

Those birds will be culled to stop the spread of disease, per The Associated Press.

Why it matters: This is another case of a bird flu outbreak in the United States. There have been several reported cases of the bird flu in recent months, hitting various farms around the nation.



There were reports of highly lethal bird flu outbreaks in Kentucky and Virginia, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

Officials confirmed cases of bird flu in Indiana, too, per Reuters.

Yes, but: Health officials have been adamant that the ongoing outbreaks do not pose a direct threat to humans, The Washington Post reported at the end of February.

