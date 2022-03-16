Bird flu has been found in a mixed flock. Here’s why that matters

A bird flu outbreak recently occurred at a commercial mixed-species flock in southeastern South Dakota, The Associated Press reports.
What happened: The Agriculture Department said recent samples showed that birds in Charles Mix County revealed an outbreak.
- All the birds at the property were quarantined.
- Those birds will be culled to stop the spread of disease, per The Associated Press.
Why it matters: This is another case of a bird flu outbreak in the United States. There have been several reported cases of the bird flu in recent months, hitting various farms around the nation.
- There were reports of highly lethal bird flu outbreaks in Kentucky and Virginia, as I wrote for the Deseret News.
- Officials confirmed cases of bird flu in Indiana, too, per Reuters.
Yes, but: Health officials have been adamant that the ongoing outbreaks do not pose a direct threat to humans, The Washington Post reported at the end of February.