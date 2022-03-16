Ukrainian President Zelenskyy addresses Congress as war rages on in Ukraine
Read what Ukrainian Volodymyr President Zelenskyy told Congress in a virtual address.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has a simple message for Congress — Ukraine needs more help.
Driving the news: Zelenskyy spoke to a joint session of Congress Wednesday morning in a virtual address, sharing details about the war between Russia and Ukraine and how the United States could do more to help.
- In his speech, Zelenskyy cited the Pearl Harbor and 9/11 attacks on the United States in an appeal to Congress for more aid and assistance in the ongoing war.
- Zelenskyy asked for a no-fly zone, as well as better defense systems to fight Russia in the air. He also called on more sanctions against Russia.
- Zelenskyy shared a video to Congress that began with images from multiple Ukrainian cities at peace. Then, it transitioned to heart-wrenching footage of bombings and attacks on those locations.
- Lastly, Zelenskyy called on President Joe Biden to become the leader of the world, which “means to be the leader of peace,” he said.
What he said: “Right now, the destiny of our country is being decided. Whether Ukrainians will be free. Russia didn’t just attack our cities, it went on a brutal offensive against our values, our right to live freely.”
- “Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people.”
- “This is a terror that Europe has not seen for 80 years.”
- “Is it a lot to ask to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people? Is this too much? So that Russia would not be able to terrorize our free cities?”
- “All American companies must leave Russia … because it is flooded with our blood.”
- “Peace is more important than income.”
- “Peace in your country doesn’t depend ... only on you and your people. It depends on those next to you, on those who are strong.”
- “Strong doesn’t mean big. Strong is brave and ready to fight for his citizens and citizens of the world.”
- “To be the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.”
The bigger picture: Zelenskyy’s speech came after he addressed the Canadian parliament Tuesday as Ukraine continues to battle Russia.
- Zelenskyy reportedly told Canada that he appreciated the country’s help and support after Russia’s invasion in a message similar to what he said to the United States.
- “We want to live, we want to be victorious,” he said.
What’s next: President Biden is expected to announce $800 million in new security assistance from the U.S. to Ukraine, per CNN.
- This would raise the total amount of aid to Ukraine by $1 billion.