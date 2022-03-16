Ukrainian President Zelenskyy addresses Congress as war rages on in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has a simple message for Congress — Ukraine needs more help.

Driving the news: Zelenskyy spoke to a joint session of Congress Wednesday morning in a virtual address, sharing details about the war between Russia and Ukraine and how the United States could do more to help.



In his speech, Zelenskyy cited the Pearl Harbor and 9/11 attacks on the United States in an appeal to Congress for more aid and assistance in the ongoing war.

Zelenskyy asked for a no-fly zone, as well as better defense systems to fight Russia in the air. He also called on more sanctions against Russia.

Zelenskyy shared a video to Congress that began with images from multiple Ukrainian cities at peace. Then, it transitioned to heart-wrenching footage of bombings and attacks on those locations.

Lastly, Zelenskyy called on President Joe Biden to become the leader of the world, which “means to be the leader of peace,” he said.

What he said: “Right now, the destiny of our country is being decided. Whether Ukrainians will be free. Russia didn’t just attack our cities, it went on a brutal offensive against our values, our right to live freely.”



“Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people.”

“This is a terror that Europe has not seen for 80 years.”

“Is it a lot to ask to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people? Is this too much? So that Russia would not be able to terrorize our free cities?”

“All American companies must leave Russia … because it is flooded with our blood.”

“Peace is more important than income.”

“Peace in your country doesn’t depend ... only on you and your people. It depends on those next to you, on those who are strong.”

“Strong doesn’t mean big. Strong is brave and ready to fight for his citizens and citizens of the world.”

“To be the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.”

The bigger picture: Zelenskyy’s speech came after he addressed the Canadian parliament Tuesday as Ukraine continues to battle Russia.



Zelenskyy reportedly told Canada that he appreciated the country’s help and support after Russia’s invasion in a message similar to what he said to the United States.

“We want to live, we want to be victorious,” he said.

What’s next: President Biden is expected to announce $800 million in new security assistance from the U.S. to Ukraine, per CNN.

