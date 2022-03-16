Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, March 16, 2022 | 
U.S. & World

Massive earthquake rocks Japan coast, leading to tsunami warning

A tsunami warning was issued after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake near Japan

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 16, 2022 10:21 a.m. MDT
SHARE Massive earthquake rocks Japan coast, leading to tsunami warning
A policeman stands on a street in Tokyo.

A policeman stands on a street during a black out in Tokyo Thursday, March 17, 2022, following an earthquake.

Kyodo News via AP

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck near the Japan coast Wednesday morning, triggering a tsunami warning for the country, per The Associated Press.

Details: The earthquake shook the area near Namie, Japan, just before 9 a.m. MST, according to the United States Geological Survey.

  • The earthquake led to a tsunami warning, suggesting the tsunami could be 1-meter in height, per NBC News.


What happened: About 700,000 households in the Tokyo region were knocked out because of the earthquake, said TBS, which is Japan’s national public broadcaster, per CBS News.

  • Buildings in eastern Japan started to sway because of the earthquake, The Associated Press reports.
  • Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force sent fighter jets to assess the damage in the area.

Worth noting: The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said that California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia and Alaska shouldn’t expect any tsunamis, per ABC News.

Flashback: Northern Japan suffered from a 9.0 earthquake and tsunami about 11 years ago, The Associated Press reports.

  • The tsunami triggered nuclear plant meltdowns, too.
Next Up In U.S. and world
Former President Trump suggests that Pence won’t be his running mate in 2024
A protester appeared on Russian news with an anti-war message. Now she’s been found guilty in court
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Russia, Ukraine move closer to peace talks
Your body will recognize deltacron as omicron, experts say
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy addresses Congress as war rages on in Ukraine
Watch Live: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to U.S. Congress