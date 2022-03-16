Massive earthquake rocks Japan coast, leading to tsunami warning

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck near the Japan coast Wednesday morning, triggering a tsunami warning for the country, per The Associated Press.

Details: The earthquake shook the area near Namie, Japan, just before 9 a.m. MST, according to the United States Geological Survey.



The earthquake led to a tsunami warning, suggesting the tsunami could be 1-meter in height, per NBC News.

Buildings in eastern Japan started to sway because of the earthquake, The Associated Press reports.

Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force sent fighter jets to assess the damage in the area.

About 700,000 households in the Tokyo region were knocked out because of the earthquake, said TBS, which is Japan’s national public broadcaster, per CBS News.

Worth noting: The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said that California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia and Alaska shouldn’t expect any tsunamis, per ABC News.

Flashback: Northern Japan suffered from a 9.0 earthquake and tsunami about 11 years ago, The Associated Press reports.

