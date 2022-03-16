Massive earthquake rocks Japan coast, leading to tsunami warning

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck near the Japan coast Wednesday morning, triggering a tsunami warning for the country, per The Associated Press.
Details: The earthquake shook the area near Namie, Japan, just before 9 a.m. MST, according to the United States Geological Survey.
- The earthquake led to a tsunami warning, suggesting the tsunami could be 1-meter in height, per NBC News.
What happened: About 700,000 households in the Tokyo region were knocked out because of the earthquake, said TBS, which is Japan’s national public broadcaster, per CBS News.
- Buildings in eastern Japan started to sway because of the earthquake, The Associated Press reports.
- Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force sent fighter jets to assess the damage in the area.
Worth noting: The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said that California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia and Alaska shouldn’t expect any tsunamis, per ABC News.
Flashback: Northern Japan suffered from a 9.0 earthquake and tsunami about 11 years ago, The Associated Press reports.
- The tsunami triggered nuclear plant meltdowns, too.