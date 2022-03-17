President Biden called Putin ‘a war criminal.’ How did Russia respond?

President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” when asked by reporters Wednesday after giving remarks at the White House.

What he said: “I think he is a war criminal,” Biden told reporters.

The response: The Kremlin responded to Biden’s statement, saying it was “unacceptable” and “unforgivable rhetoric.”



Dmitri Peskov, a spokesman for Putin, told the state-run news outlet TASS that Biden’s comments were “unacceptable and unforgivable on the part of the head of a state, whose bombs have killed hundreds of thousands of people around the world.”

🚨This marks the first time the administration has referred to the Russian President as a war criminal - until now, officials have shied away from that language.



POTUS tells me “I think he is a war criminal”



(Thanks to @kwelkernbc for the camera work 🎥) pic.twitter.com/u4fLdkxMbt — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) March 16, 2022

Flashback: Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris called for an investigation of Russia for committing war crimes in its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, stopping short of accusing Russia of committing war crimes.



“Absolutely there should be an investigation, and we should all be watching,” said Harris, per The Associated Press.

The bigger picture: Biden’s comments came hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the U.S. Congress, calling on Biden “to be the leader of the world,” which “means to be the leader of peace.”

