Facebook Twitter
Thursday, March 17, 2022 | 
U.S. & World

President Biden called Putin ‘a war criminal.’ How did Russia respond?

Tensions continue to escalate between Russia and Ukraine amid the war

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 17, 2022 10:05 a.m. MDT
SHARE President Biden called Putin ‘a war criminal.’ How did Russia respond?
President Joe Biden in Washington.

President Joe Biden responds to a question about Russian President Vladimir Putin in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Washington.

Patrick Semansky, Associated Press

President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” when asked by reporters Wednesday after giving remarks at the White House.

What he said: “I think he is a war criminal,” Biden told reporters.

The response: The Kremlin responded to Biden’s statement, saying it was “unacceptable” and “unforgivable rhetoric.”

  • Dmitri Peskov, a spokesman for Putin, told the state-run news outlet TASS that Biden’s comments were “unacceptable and unforgivable on the part of the head of a state, whose bombs have killed hundreds of thousands of people around the world.”

Flashback: Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris called for an investigation of Russia for committing war crimes in its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, stopping short of accusing Russia of committing war crimes.

  • “Absolutely there should be an investigation, and we should all be watching,” said Harris, per The Associated Press.

The bigger picture: Biden’s comments came hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the U.S. Congress, calling on Biden “to be the leader of the world,” which “means to be the leader of peace.”

  • Biden reacted to Zelenskyy’s speech by committing $800 million in military support for Ukraine, per NBC News.
  • “We are united in our abhorrence of Putin’s depraved onslaught. And we’re going to continue to have their backs as they fight for their freedom, their democracy, their very survival,” Biden said.

Next Up In U.S. and world
Free doughnuts and other St. Patrick’s Day food deals
President Biden to speak with President Xi Jinping. Here’s why it matters
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Survivors emerge from bombed Mariupol theater
Dr. Fauci explains why COVID-19 is spreading rapidly through Europe right now
Are electric vehicles cheaper to own than the average gas guzzler?
Are COVID-19 cases about to rise again? Let’s look at wastewater