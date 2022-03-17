Cuomo is seeking $125 million from CNN after being fired

Former CNN host Chris Cuomo is asking for $125 million from CNN, claiming the network unlawfully terminated him and damaged his reputation.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Cuomo’s attorney filed a demand for arbitration on Wednesday, stating that CNN executives were aware that he was helping his brother, Andrew Cuomo, the former governor of New York.



The filing also stated that CNN executives looked the other way when the network’s stars didn’t follow the company’s standards. They also allowed on-air talent to make disparaging remarks about Cuomo, which violated the terms of his contract.

“As a result of (CNN parent) Turner’s indefensible choice to unceremoniously fire him, Cuomo has been damaged in countless ways,” the arbitration demand said, per The Wall Street Journal. “Cuomo has had his journalistic integrity unjustifiably smeared, making it difficult if not impossible for Cuomo to find similar work in the future and damaging him in amounts exceeding $125 million.”

The arbitration claimed that former network President Jeff Zucker and former CNN Chief Marketing Officer Allison Gollust were aware that Cuomo was helping his brother and even provided him with talking points to respond to statements.

“It should be obvious by now that Chris Cuomo did not lie to CNN about helping his brother,” said his lawyer, Bryan Freedman, per The Associated Press. “In fact, as the limited information released from Warner Media’s investigation makes clear, CNN’s highest-level executives not only knew about Chris’ involvement in helping his brother but also actively assisted the governor, both through Chris and directly themselves.”

CNN has no comment on the filing, a representative told The Los Angeles Times.

Cuomo was fired by CNN in December after he was investigated for his involvement in helping his brother amid sexual harassment allegations. The network was also notified of sexual allegations against the former prime-time television host.