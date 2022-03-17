Facebook Twitter
Police: Disney employees among 108 arrested in Florida during human trafficking sting

Disney workers and a former judge were among the 108 arrested in an undercover sex-trafficking operation

Gitanjali Poonia By Gitanjali Poonia
 March 17, 2022 3 p.m. MDT
AP20233754471608.jpg

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is seen at Walt Disney World Resort’s Hollywood Studios on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Four Disney employees were arrested in March 2022 in an undercover sex trafficking operation.

Charles Sykes, Invision via Associated Press

Authorities arrested 108 people in a six-day undercover human trafficking operation in Florida. Among those arrested included four Disney employees and a retired judge, according to CBS News.

What was the operation?

The stint, “Operation March Sadness 2,” began on March 8. One person was charged with human trafficking, while four were accused of being child predators and others were accused of seeking or offering prostitution.

“The arrests of a human trafficker and four child predators alone makes this whole operation worthwhile. The online prostitution industry enables traffickers and victimizes those who are being trafficked,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news release. “Our goal is to identify victims, offer them help, and find and arrest those who are profiting from the exploitation of human beings.”

Who was arrested?

In a news conference, Judd said four of the people arrested were Disney employees.

Disney has placed these employees on unpaid leave, according to CBS News.

Authorities also arrested a man who worked at The Fun Spot, a local amusement park in Orlando, and was a former judge in the Cook County 4th Sub Circuit Court. He has requested an attorney, said Judd.

What’s next?

Judd said his office will continue to arrest people who violate the law.

“What amazes me is we could do another operation starting next week and fill this board up again,” said Judd. “And be sure of one thing: These chiefs and I will do just that. We’ll be back and if you violate the law, we’re going to take you to jail. That’s a guarantee.”

