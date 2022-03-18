Facebook Twitter
Friday, March 18, 2022 | 
U.S. & World

Moderna asks the FDA to authorize a fourth COVID shot for all

A fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot from Moderna could be in play

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 18, 2022 10:30 a.m. MDT
SHARE Moderna asks the FDA to authorize a fourth COVID shot for all
A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Jenny Kane, Associated Press

Moderna has asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize the fourth shot of its COVID-19 vaccine for the general public, fearing another uptick of coronavirus cases as new variants emerge.

Driving the news: Moderna said in a press release that it submitted the request to the FDA to approve the vaccine for emergency use.

  • “This submission is based in part on recently published data generated in the United States and Israel following the emergence of Omicron,” Moderna said.
Related

Why it matters: Moderna’s request is another sign that a fourth vaccine shot will be available soon for Americans.

Details: Moderna requested the vaccine’s approval for all adults, a slightly different ask compared to the vaccine developer Pfizer, which asked for approval of a fourth shot for the elderly and immunocompromised, per The New York Times.

What to watch: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as local health officials, could help determine the use of the second booster shot if the FDA authorizes its use, The New York Times reports.


The bigger picture: Experts have been debating whether or not people need a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Next Up In U.S. and world
‘I’m an American, baby’ — 84 immigrants granted U.S. citizenship
U.S. citizen from Idaho, James Hill, the 2nd citizen killed in Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Russian missile strikes hit Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv and the outskirts of Lviv
The recent COVID outbreak around the world is the ‘tip of the iceberg,’ WHO says
What does ‘medium COVID’ mean?
Amazon has officially acquired MGM studios