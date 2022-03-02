Twitter
Wednesday, March 2, 2022 | 
U.S. & World

Apple announces a new event. Here’s what to expect

What should you expect from Apple’s new event?

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 2, 2022 11:30 a.m. MST
SHARE Apple announces a new event. Here’s what to expect
An Apple logo in New York.

An Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York. Apple announced it will host an event to showcase new products on March 8.

Associated Press

Apple announced it will host an event to showcase new products later this month.

Details: Per CNBC, Apple said it would host a new event — titled “Peek Performance” — on March 8.

What to expect: Apple is expected to announce a new low-cost version of the iPhone.

  • In fact, Apple’s new iPhone could have 5G support and a fingerprint reader.
  • There’s also a rumor that Apple will reveal a midlevel iPad somewhere between the iPad Mini and iPad Pro, CNBC reports.
  • Apple is expected to release a new Mac, too, according to iMore, a news and rumors site for Apple products.
  • Bloomberg reports that Apple could reveal a new software update in iOS 15.4, which would allow Face ID to work for people wearing face masks as well as some new emoji.
Related

How to watch: You can stream the Apple event on YouTube and Apple’s website.

  • The event will begin at 11 a.m. MT.
Next Up In U.S. and world
RootsTech hopes to increase growth by bringing more ‘energy’ to the screen at free, three-day global conference
Russia-Ukraine live updates: U.N. demands Russia ends war with Ukraine
This new CDC tool can help you find your county’s COVID-19 risk level
Possible deer-to-human COVID-19 case reported in Canada
What Mitt Romney, Mike Lee and others had to say about President Biden’s State of the Union. (Hint: It wasn’t flattering
13 quotes to remember from President Biden’s State of the Union