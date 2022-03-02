Apple announces a new event. Here’s what to expect

Apple announced it will host an event to showcase new products later this month.

Details: Per CNBC, Apple said it would host a new event — titled “Peek Performance” — on March 8.

What to expect: Apple is expected to announce a new low-cost version of the iPhone.



In fact, Apple’s new iPhone could have 5G support and a fingerprint reader.

There’s also a rumor that Apple will reveal a midlevel iPad somewhere between the iPad Mini and iPad Pro, CNBC reports.

Apple is expected to release a new Mac, too, according to iMore, a news and rumors site for Apple products.

Bloomberg reports that Apple could reveal a new software update in iOS 15.4, which would allow Face ID to work for people wearing face masks as well as some new emoji.

How to watch: You can stream the Apple event on YouTube and Apple’s website.

