Fitbit recalls 1.7 million smartwatches over burn risk

Fitbit recalled 1.7 million smartwatches because they pose a burn hazard due to the lithium-ion battery, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Wednesday.

About 1 million of the Fitbit Ionic watches have been sold in the U.S. and nearly 700,000 sold internationally, the agency said.

“The health and safety of Fitbit users is our highest priority. We are taking this action out of an abundance of caution for our users,” the fitness tracker company said in a statement.

The recommendation is for consumers to immediately stop using the watches and contact Fitbit to begin the return process.



A refund of $299 will be issued when the device is received.

Participating consumers will also receive a 40% discount off select Fitbit devices.

The smartwatches were sold at stores like Best Buy, Kohl’s and Target as well as online, from September 2017 through December 2021, per NPR.

They have three buttons, a colored LCD screen and the model number FB503 on the back.

The company has received at least 115 reports in the U.S. of the battery in the watch overheating.



Close to 80 people reported burn injuries, out of which two reported third-degree burns and four reported second-degree burns. Internationally, Fitbit received 40 reports of burn injuries.

According to CNBC, Google acquired Fitbit for around $2.1 billion in 2021, in hopes of boosting its presence in the wearable market.