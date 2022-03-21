Facebook Twitter
China plane crashes with at least 130 people on board

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 21, 2022 10 a.m. MDT
Emergency personnel prepare to travel to the site of a plane crash near Wuzhou.

In this image taken from video footage provided by China’s CCTV, emergency personnel prepare to travel to the site of a plane crash near Wuzhou in southwestern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Monday, March 21, 2022.

CCTV via Associated Press

A China Eastern Airlines passenger jet with about 130 people on board crashed in southern China Monday.

Driving the news: “At present, it has been confirmed that this flight has crashed,” the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said in an announcement, per CBS News.

Details: The flight intended to travel from Kunming city to Guangzhou, but it lost contact over the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region, according to CBS News.

  • The plane reportedly crashed in Teng county near Wuzhou, hitting the mountains.
  • The crash spurred a fire in the mountain area where it crashed.
  • It’s unclear how many casualties there were.


What they’re saying: “China Eastern Airlines has activated the emergency mechanism, dispatched a working group to the scene, and opened a special line for emergency assistance to family members,” China Eastern Airlines said in a statement on its Weibo account, per CNN.

  • Per The New York Times, President Xi Jinping said in a statement that officials should do their best to “handle the aftermath in a proper manner.”

Worth noting: The cause of the crash remains unclear.

  • “Usually the plane is on auto-pilot during cruise stage. So it is very hard to fathom what happened,” Li Xiaojin, a Chinese aviation expert, said about the crash, per Reuters.

