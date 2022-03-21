China plane crashes with at least 130 people on board

A China Eastern Airlines passenger jet with about 130 people on board crashed in southern China Monday.

Driving the news: “At present, it has been confirmed that this flight has crashed,” the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said in an announcement, per CBS News.

Details: The flight intended to travel from Kunming city to Guangzhou, but it lost contact over the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region, according to CBS News.



The plane reportedly crashed in Teng county near Wuzhou, hitting the mountains.

The crash spurred a fire in the mountain area where it crashed.

It’s unclear how many casualties there were.

Per The New York Times, President Xi Jinping said in a statement that officials should do their best to “handle the aftermath in a proper manner.”

“China Eastern Airlines has activated the emergency mechanism, dispatched a working group to the scene, and opened a special line for emergency assistance to family members,” China Eastern Airlines said in a statement on its Weibo account, per CNN.

Worth noting: The cause of the crash remains unclear.

