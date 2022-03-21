Facebook Twitter
Ukrainian girl who went viral for singing ‘Let it Go’ performs at a massive concert in Poland

A 7-year-old Ukrainian girl performed the country’s national anthem at a benefit concert in Poland

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 21, 2022 3 p.m. MDT
Seven-year-old Amellia Anisovych in Lodz, Poland.

Seven-year-old Amellia Anisovych, a refugee from Ukraine, center, sings the Ukraine national anthem at the start of a fund-raising concert in Lodz, Poland, on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Marian Zubrzycki, Associated Press

A 7-year-old Ukrainian girl, who went viral during the early days of the Ukraine-Russia war, recently performed the Ukrainian national anthem during a benefit concert in Poland.

Details: Amelia Anisovych, who went viral for singing “Let It Go” from the 2013 Disney movie “Frozen,” performed the national anthem at Poland’s “Together with Ukraine” benefit concert, per Business Insider.

What she said: “I practice singing every day in the morning, afternoon, and evening. I rehearse and that is why it turned out so well,” she told BBC News.

  • “It has always been my dream to sing,” she said. 

Catch up quick: In early March, Anisovych was filmed singing “Let it Go” at a bomb shelter in Kyiv in the days shortly after Russia invaded the country.

  • “Не боюсь ничего уже,” the girl sang, which, per The Washington Post, translates to: “I’m not afraid of anything anymore.”
  • “Frozen” actress Idina Menzel tweeted a video of the singer, saying “We see you. We really, really see you.”

The bigger picture: Per The Hill, thousands of people in Ukraine had been living in underground shelters as Russia first invaded the country. Millions have left Ukraine as refugees seek shelter following the strikes.

  • The United Nations has called the recent moves to leave Ukraine the “fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.”
