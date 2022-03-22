Terrifying footage shows China Eastern plane nosediving before crash

A doomed China Eastern Boeing 737 airplanetook a serious nosedive before it crashed into the mountains, new video footage showed.
Driving the news: Local media in China shared footage of the airplane nosediving into the ground outside of the city of Wuzhou. Yahoo! News and Newsweek shared the footage as well.
- Other video footage shows smoke and flames at the crash site.
- Debris was discovered in the area.
Final seconds of #MU5735 pic.twitter.com/gCoMX1iMDL— ChinaAviationReview (@ChinaAvReview) March 21, 2022
Details: The plane had reached 29,100 feet before it had a major descent, falling 25,000 feet in two minutes, per CNBC.
- It’s still unclear why the airline fell out of the sky so quickly.
- About 130 people were on board the airplane when it crashed in southern China Monday, as I wrote for the Deseret News.
What they’re saying: “Usually the plane is on auto-pilot during cruise stage. So it is very hard to fathom what happened,” Li Xiaojin, a Chinese aviation expert, said about the crash, per Reuters.