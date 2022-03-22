Terrifying footage shows China Eastern plane nosediving before crash

A doomed China Eastern Boeing 737 airplanetook a serious nosedive before it crashed into the mountains, new video footage showed.

Driving the news: Local media in China shared footage of the airplane nosediving into the ground outside of the city of Wuzhou. Yahoo! News and Newsweek shared the footage as well.



Other video footage shows smoke and flames at the crash site.

Debris was discovered in the area.

It’s still unclear why the airline fell out of the sky so quickly.

About 130 people were on board the airplane when it crashed in southern China Monday, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

The plane had reached 29,100 feet before it had a major descent, falling 25,000 feet in two minutes, per CNBC.

What they’re saying: “Usually the plane is on auto-pilot during cruise stage. So it is very hard to fathom what happened,” Li Xiaojin, a Chinese aviation expert, said about the crash, per Reuters.