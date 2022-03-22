Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, March 22, 2022 | 
Terrifying footage shows China Eastern plane nosediving before crash

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 22, 2022 11:30 a.m. MDT
Rescuers and soldiers conduct search operations in Tengxian County in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

In this image taken from video footage run by China’s CCTV, rescuers and soldiers conduct search operations at the site of a plane crash in Tengxian County in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

CCTV via AP video

A doomed China Eastern Boeing 737 airplanetook a serious nosedive before it crashed into the mountains, new video footage showed.

Driving the news: Local media in China shared footage of the airplane nosediving into the ground outside of the city of Wuzhou. Yahoo! News and Newsweek shared the footage as well.

  • Other video footage shows smoke and flames at the crash site.
  • Debris was discovered in the area.


Details: The plane had reached 29,100 feet before it had a major descent, falling 25,000 feet in two minutes, per CNBC.

  • It’s still unclear why the airline fell out of the sky so quickly.
  • About 130 people were on board the airplane when it crashed in southern China Monday, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

What they’re saying: “Usually the plane is on auto-pilot during cruise stage. So it is very hard to fathom what happened,” Li Xiaojin, a Chinese aviation expert, said about the crash, per Reuters.

