9 mass shootings happened in America last weekend

Nine mass shootings occurred over the weekend, leaving eight dead and 60 injured as the U.S. grapples with a rise in crime.

This year alone, over 107 mass shootings have unfolded, according to CNN News. Here is a snapshot of the recent mass shootings, from Friday afternoon until Sunday night.

New Iberia, Louisiana

In a drive-by shooting on Friday night, five people were injured, including a 7-month-old who was scheduled for surgery on Monday. One of the adults lost an eye and has since been released from the hospital. The shooting is still under investigation with numerous suspects identified.

Norfolk, Virginia

In a shooting on early Saturday, two people were killed and three wounded in downtown Norfolk. One of the people fatally shot included CNN news assistant Sierra Jenkins, 25. Another 25-year-old, Devon M. Harris, was pronounced dead on the scene. The wounded men were taken to the hospital.

Madison Heights, Virginia

Another shooting on Saturday took the life of one woman and injured four others. T’Khira Monique Browley, 21, who died in the shooting, is a mother of twin boys. One of the wounded, an 18-year-old, was shot in the back and was in serious condition.

Dumas, Arkansas

During a car show on Saturday night, one man was killed and 27 injured in a “gunfight,” the authorities said. The victims were bystanders in a shootout between two suspects. Six children were among the wounded, including a 19-month-old.

Houston, Texas

A fight broke out on Saturday night in the parking lot of a music studio, leading to four teens being shot, one of them fatally injured. There were an estimated 75 to 100 people in the parking lot when the shooting started. A suspect has not yet been identified.

Fayetteville, North Carolina

In a confrontation between four rival biker gangs, three people were shot dead and three wounded. The shooting involved the Hells Angels, Red Devils, Infamous Ryders and La Familia motorcycle gangs.

Dallas, Texas

Ten people were wounded in a shooting outside a party venue in Dallas on Saturday night as two gunmen staged a shootout. The youngest victim was 15 years old. One 18-year-old is in critical condition. No one has been arrested yet.

Austin, Texas

An incident between two groups of people led to four being shot on Saturday night, during the final weekend of the SXSW festival. It was the third mass shooting over the weekend in Texas.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

On early Sunday morning, someone opened fire at a party, wounding four. One of them, a 24-year-old man, “sustained life-threatening injuries” and was in critical condition. The police are still looking for unknown suspects.