Facebook Twitter
Saturday, March 26, 2022 | 
U.S. & World

These are all the states with transgender sports bans so far

Multiple states have plans to ban transgender students from participating in sports for the gender they identify with

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 26, 2022 7 a.m. MDT
SHARE These are all the states with transgender sports bans so far
The Utah Senate meets in Salt Lake City.

The Utah Senate meets Friday, March 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox vetoed a ban on transgender students playing girls sports on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, becoming the second Republican governor to overrule state lawmakers who have taken on youth sports in a broader culture war over how Americans view gender and sexuality.

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

The Utah Legislature voted to override Utah Gov. Spencer Cox’s veto of the transgender sports ban bill, banning transgender girls from participating in female school sports, the Deseret News’ Katie McKellar writes.

  • The Republican-controlled House voted 56-18 to override Cox’s veto.
  • The Senate then voted 21-8 to give final approval to the override.

The backdrop: Utah isn’t the only state in the country to add such a ban, though. In fact, states across the country — several of which have Republican leaders — have added these bans in recent years.

The full list: The following is a list of states that have a state law that bans transgender students from participating in sports consistent with their gender identity.

What to watch: Some states have already passed legislation that has not become law yet that would ban transgender youths from participating in girls sports, while other states passed bills that were later vetoed.

Next Up In U.S. and world
‘Moon Knight’ director reveals something he hasn’t told anyone else
Symptoms from the BA.2 variant aren’t clear-cut, doctors say
What’s Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to take on California’s highest-in-the-nation gas prices?
How should the U.S. respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine? New poll has answers
Why these BYU law professors urge confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson
A 14-year-old boy dies after falling from Icon Park’s Free Fall ride