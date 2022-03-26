These are all the states with transgender sports bans so far

The Utah Legislature voted to override Utah Gov. Spencer Cox’s veto of the transgender sports ban bill, banning transgender girls from participating in female school sports, the Deseret News’ Katie McKellar writes.



The Republican-controlled House voted 56-18 to override Cox’s veto.

The Senate then voted 21-8 to give final approval to the override.

The backdrop: Utah isn’t the only state in the country to add such a ban, though. In fact, states across the country — several of which have Republican leaders — have added these bans in recent years.

The full list: The following is a list of states that have a state law that bans transgender students from participating in sports consistent with their gender identity.



What to watch: Some states have already passed legislation that has not become law yet that would ban transgender youths from participating in girls sports, while other states passed bills that were later vetoed.

