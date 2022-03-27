BA.2 variant doesn’t have unique symptoms yet, doctor says

The BA.2 variant of the coronavirus doesn’t appear to have many unique COVID-19 symptoms compared to earlier coronavirus variants.

Driving the news: Dr. Robert Quigley, an infectious disease expert and senior vice president of International SOS, a leading medical and security services company, told the Deseret News in an email that it’s hard to know what symptoms people might experience based on data so far.



The preliminary data suggests that the BA.2 strain is becoming a more dominant strain of the coronavirus and it can spread 1.5 times faster, he said.

“Since we are in the early stages of this new variant, it is difficult to say which symptoms are unique to this particular strain,” Quigley said.

Symptoms: The BA.2 variant “is likely to cause mild symptoms in fully vaccinated individuals while those who are not may experience more severe symptoms,” Quigley said.

Dr. Celine Gounder, a clinical assistant professor of medicine and infectious diseases at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, told CBS News that people should take a COVID-19 test if they’re worried about their sniffles, a cough or a stuffy nose.

“So you have those symptoms, just take a test,” she said.