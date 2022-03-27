Facebook Twitter
Sunday, March 27, 2022 | 
U.S. & World Coronavirus

BA.2 variant doesn’t have unique symptoms yet, doctor says

It’s hard to know what symptoms the BA.2 COVID variant causes in people so far

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 27, 2022 8:30 p.m. MDT
SHARE BA.2 variant doesn’t have unique symptoms yet, doctor says
An illustration of the omicron variant.

It’s hard to know what symptoms the BA.2 COVID variant causes in people so far.

Illustration by Zoe Peterson, Deseret News

The BA.2 variant of the coronavirus doesn’t appear to have many unique COVID-19 symptoms compared to earlier coronavirus variants.

Driving the news: Dr. Robert Quigley, an infectious disease expert and senior vice president of International SOS, a leading medical and security services company, told the Deseret News in an email that it’s hard to know what symptoms people might experience based on data so far.

  • The preliminary data suggests that the BA.2 strain is becoming a more dominant strain of the coronavirus and it can spread 1.5 times faster, he said.
  • “Since we are in the early stages of this new variant, it is difficult to say which symptoms are unique to this particular strain,” Quigley said.

Symptoms: The BA.2 variant “is likely to cause mild symptoms in fully vaccinated individuals while those who are not may experience more severe symptoms,” Quigley said.

Related


The bigger picture: Symptoms from the new omicron variant’s subvariant might be mistaken for spring allergies right now because they tend to be more mild, experts recently told CBS News.

  • Dr. Celine Gounder, a clinical assistant professor of medicine and infectious diseases at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, told CBS News that people should take a COVID-19 test if they’re worried about their sniffles, a cough or a stuffy nose.
  • “So you have those symptoms, just take a test,” she said.

Next Up In U.S. and world
What should vaccinated people expect from BA.2?
All 50 states have removed mask mandates: Should you keep wearing one?
WHO reveals the brutal reason why the BA.2 variant has hit Europe
These are all the states with transgender sports bans so far
‘Moon Knight’ director reveals something he hasn’t told anyone else
Symptoms from the BA.2 variant aren’t clear-cut, doctors say