Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered suspected poisoning

Chelsea FC owner and Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich suffered an alleged poisoning after helping peace negotiators earlier this month, per The Wall Street Journal.
Details: Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered the poisoning symptoms after meeting in Kyiv in March to help negotiate peace between Ukraine and Russia, per WSJ.
- His condition has reportedly improved, according to multiple reports,
- The lives of Abramovich and the peace negotiators do not appear to be in danger.
What happened: Abramovich — as well as two Ukrainian peace negotiators — experienced eye irritation and peeling skin on their faces and hands.
- There’s no immediate answer to who might have poisoned Abramovich and the Ukrainian officials, per Forbes.
Yes, but: The officials said they blamed the attacks on “hard-liners in Moscow who they said wanted to sabotage talks to end the war,” according to MarketWatch.
The bigger picture: The suspected poisoning has come as Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has sought out ways to negotiate peace in the war. Zelenskyy has met with Abramovich in recent weeks.
- Over the weekend, Zelenskyy said he is open to declaring “neutrality” and ending his bid for Ukraine to join NATO.
- “Security guarantees and neutrality, non-nuclear status of our state. We are ready to go for it. This is the most important point,” Zelenskyy said, per Reuters.