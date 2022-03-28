The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Monday that it “condemns” the action of Will Smith, who smacked Chris Rock across the face during the show on live television.

What they said: “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law,” the Academy said, per Deadline.

What happened: Smith slapped Rock across the face after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her hairstyle.



Rock poked fun at Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair, saying he was excited to see “G.I. Jane 2.” Pinkett Smith previously had a thin hairline in the film “G.I. Jane.”

But Pinkett Smith “suffers from the autoimmune disorder alopecia, which attacks hair follicles resulting in bald spots and hair loss,” per People magazine.

Smith — who was seen laughing at the joke, while Pinkett Smith did not laugh at all — walked on stage and slapped Rock across the face.

When Smith returned to his seat, Smith yelled out, “Keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth.”

The consequences: Sean “Diddy” Combs went on stage and told the audience that Smith and Rock would settle everything in the future “like family,” per CNN.

