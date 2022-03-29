Shanghai is now under lockdown in China’s biggest lockdown since the pandemic started

Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, March 29, 2022 | 
China began its biggest and most extensive lockdown in two years

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 29, 2022 5 a.m. MDT
Volunteers carry daily necessities in Shanghai.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, volunteers carry daily necessities for residents in Fengxian District in eastern China’s Shanghai city on Monday, March 28, 2022. Shanghai is currently under a lockdown due to a coronoavirus surge.

Wang Yanting, Xinhua via Associated Press

China started its largest coronavirus lockdown since the COVID-19 pandemic began on Monday, conducting mass tests to control an outbreak in Shanghai, per The Associated Press.

Driving the news: Shanghai — China’s largest city with a population of 26 million — will undergo a massive two-phase lockdown as the country struggles to contain a recent COVID-19 outbreak.

Related

Details: Shanghai’s Pudong financial district will be placed under lockdown from Monday to Friday, according to The Associated Press.

  • Mass testing will begin in that area.
  • Then on Friday, the massive downtown area will begin its lockdown for five days.
  • Residents have been asked to stay home.
  • Deliveries will be sent to specific checkpoints so that there is no face-to-face contact with others.
  • Nonessential businesses and offices will be closed.

Flashback: China has been battling its biggest COVID-19 wave since the pandemic started as COVID-19 cases have risen sharply in recent weeks, as I reported for the Deseret News.

  • China has pushed a “zero COVID” strategy for its population. But a recent omicron variant outbreak in the country has thrown that strategy into a tailspin.


The bigger picture: Economists don’t expect the lockdown to have a major impact on the global economy, per CNBC.

  • “Travel restrictions and stay-home measures affect consumer spending and services more than factory production, since workers can often stay on-site at industrial parks,” according to CNBC.

