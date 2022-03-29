FDA approves second booster shot for Americans over 50

The Food and Drug Administration Tuesday authorized a second COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for any Americans over 50 years old.

Driving the news: The FDA said Americans over 50 can receive either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.



“This action will now make a second booster dose of these vaccines available to other populations at higher risk for severe disease, hospitalization and death,” the FDA said.

What they’re saying: “Current evidence suggests some waning of protection over time against serious outcomes from COVID-19 in older and immunocompromised individuals,” said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, in a statement.



“A second booster dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine could help increase protection levels for these higher-risk individuals,” he said.

And, he said, “the initial booster dose is critical in helping to protect all adults from the potentially severe outcomes of COVID-19. So, those who have not received their initial booster dose are strongly encouraged to do so.”

The fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot might not be available to you yet since the government hasn’t bought enough doses for every American.