Ukrainian President Zelenskyy gave Vladimir Putin a note seeking peace. Putin responded, ‘I will thrash them’

Russian oligarch and Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich reportedly handed a note to Russian President Vladimir Putin from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — but Putin rejected the note’s contents.

Driving the news: The Times of London reported Monday that Zelenskyy wrote a note seeking peace between Russia and Ukraine.



Abramovich handed over the note in March.

In the note, Zelenskyy reportedly explained his terms for ending the war.

Putin reportedly told Abramovich he didn’t accept the note, per Business Insider.

“Tell him I will thrash them,” he said.

Of note: Abramovich and other Ukrainian peace negotiators recently suffered from suspected poisoning after joining a meeting in Kyiv in March to help negotiate peace between Ukraine and Russia, per Wall Street Journal.



Abramovich recently helped with peace talks in Istanbul, where Russian negotiators said they would scale back their assault outside of Kyiv.