Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, March 30, 2022 | 
U.S. & World

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy gave Vladimir Putin a note seeking peace. Putin responded, ‘I will thrash them’

A new report detailed a potential peacekeeping conversation between Zelenskyy and Putin

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 30, 2022 12 p.m. MDT
SHARE Ukrainian President Zelenskyy gave Vladimir Putin a note seeking peace. Putin responded, ‘I will thrash them’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine.

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Russian oligarch and Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich reportedly handed a note to Russian President Vladimir Putin from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — but Putin rejected the note’s contents.

Driving the news: The Times of London reported Monday that Zelenskyy wrote a note seeking peace between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Abramovich handed over the note in March.
  • In the note, Zelenskyy reportedly explained his terms for ending the war.
  • Putin reportedly told Abramovich he didn’t accept the note, per Business Insider.
  • “Tell him I will thrash them,” he said.
Related

Of note: Abramovich and other Ukrainian peace negotiators recently suffered from suspected poisoning after joining a meeting in Kyiv in March to help negotiate peace between Ukraine and Russia, per Wall Street Journal.

  • Abramovich recently helped with peace talks in Istanbul, where Russian negotiators said they would scale back their assault outside of Kyiv.


The bigger picture: Russia’s military said Tuesday it would “fundamentally cut back” and “drastically reduce” operations outside of Ukrainian cities Kyiv and Chernihiv in order “to increase trust” in peace talks, as I reported for the Deseret News.

  • Ukraine reportedly proposed accepting a neutral status — which would mean Ukraine would not join NATO — in exchange for security guarantees from Russia, per Reuters.
Next Up In U.S. and world
Report: Meta paid GOP firm to speak out against TikTok
How does Sen. Mike Lee stack up against Democrat, independent challengers in Senate race?
What is the human cost of air pollution in Utah? More than you might think
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Ukraine accuses Russia of attacks despite promise to scale back
WHO reviewing hearing problems linked to COVID-19 vaccines
Russia is undergoing a massive shift in strategy, U.S. intelligence says