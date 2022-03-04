Report: Russian assassins tried to kill Ukraine President Zelenskyy three times this week

Russian assassins reportedly tried to kill Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy three times this week, according to a new report from The Times of London.

Details: Per the Times, two groups — the Kremlin-backed Wagner group and Chechen special forces — tried to carry out plots to assassinate Zelenskyy, who has been seen as Russia’s top target in the war against Ukraine.



“Plans from both groups have been thwarted after anti-war Russians gave intelligence to Ukrainian authorities, it is claimed,” according to Yahoo! Finance.

Flashback: Last Saturday, a Chechen group tried to kill Zelenskyy, but the group was “eliminated,” Ukrainian security officials said.

What they’re saying: “We are well aware of the special operation that was to take place directly by the Kadyrovites to eliminate our president. And I can say that we have received information from the FSB, who today do not want to take part in this bloody war,” said Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, per The Washington Post.

