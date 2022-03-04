Facebook Twitter
Report: Russian assassins tried to kill Ukraine President Zelenskyy three times this week

Ukraine President Zelenskyy has been at risk since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 4, 2022 1:14 p.m. MST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine.

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the media at a joint news conference with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.

Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via Associated Press

Russian assassins reportedly tried to kill Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy three times this week, according to a new report from The Times of London.

Details: Per the Times, two groups — the Kremlin-backed Wagner group and Chechen special forces — tried to carry out plots to assassinate Zelenskyy, who has been seen as Russia’s top target in the war against Ukraine.

  • “Plans from both groups have been thwarted after anti-war Russians gave intelligence to Ukrainian authorities, it is claimed,” according to Yahoo! Finance.

Flashback: Last Saturday, a Chechen group tried to kill Zelenskyy, but the group was “eliminated,” Ukrainian security officials said.

What they’re saying: “We are well aware of the special operation that was to take place directly by the Kadyrovites to eliminate our president. And I can say that we have received information from the FSB, who today do not want to take part in this bloody war,” said Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, per The Washington Post.

  • “And thanks to this, the Kadyrov elite group was destroyed, which came here to eliminate our president.”

