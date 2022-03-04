Facebook Twitter
Supreme Court brings back death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber

The decision reinstates the death penalty after another court had voided it

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 4, 2022 9:15 a.m. MST
The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington.

The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. On Friday, the Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty for the Boston Marathon bomber, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

The Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty Friday for the Boston Marathon bomber, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Details: The Supreme Courtruled, 6-3, that it would reverse a federal appeals court decision that had voided the death penalty in the case, per The Associated Press.

  • The court agreed with the Trump administration and Biden administration’s opinions that the appeals court was wrong to void the death penalty sentence, per The New York Times.
Flashback: Tsarnaev had a major role in the Boston Marathon bombing, which killed three people just outside the finish line of the Boston Marathon back in 2013.

  • The First U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston ruled in 2020 that the trial judge didn’t include evidence that might have shown Tsarnaev was influenced by his brother, Tamerlan, and might have been less responsible for the bombing, according to The Associated Press.
  • The court said the judge didn’t question jurors about media exposure to the coverage of the bombing, too.

