Supreme Court dismisses Bill Cosby trial. Here’s what happened

With no further explanation on the decision, the U.S. Supreme Court announced on Monday that it will not be reviewing Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case.

Flashback: In 2018, Bill Cosby was found guilty on three counts of sexual assault for drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004, according to NPR.



In June 2021, Cosby’s conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, and he was released from prison after serving less than three years of a prison sentence that was set to last up to 10 years, according to CBS News.

Cosby was released due to promises from his prosecutor in 2005 that he was not allowed to be prosecuted in the case against Constand, according to Montgomery County District attorney, Kevin R. Steele.

How does this work?: In the 2018 trial, Cosby admitted to “giving quaaludes to women he wanted to have sex with,” per The New York Times. The Pennsylvania Supreme court decided in 2021 that Cosby only revealed this incriminating evidence under the belief that he would not be prosecuted in this case, reported The New York Times.



Bruce L. Castor, a former district attorney, hoped that his promise to Cosby against further prosecution would grant him protection under the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, according to The New York Times.

The Fifth Amendment in a criminal case “guarantees the right to grand jury, forbids ‘double jeopardy’ and protects against self-incrimination,” according to Cornell Law School.

The U.S. Supreme Court decision: There was no explanation of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to deny further review into the Cosby case, as shown in the order list from Monday.



This decision does not mean that Cosby is innocent in the charges of drugging and sexually assaulting Constand, but it does mean that there can not be a third trial in the case, according to CNN.

Victims response: In a statement, Constand and her legal team stated that the court's decision was disappointing because it could potentially discourage sexual assault victims from coming forward, according to CBS News.